Video shows second Maury County home exploding after propane leak

Family members said three people were inside the home at the time of the explosion.
Two people were hospitalized Tuesday after a house explosion in Maury County.
Two people were hospitalized Tuesday after a house explosion in Maury County.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in the hospital after another home explosion in Maury County, the second explosion at a home here in the last three days.

Firefighters said the explosion happened Tuesday morning on Dry Creek Road near Mount Pleasant. The blast blew out three walls and caved in a portion of the home’s roof.

“It was worse that anything I’ve heard around here. It actually sounded like the bombs,” Bernadine Lemay said.

The explosion happened just feet away from the home Bernadine and her husband Claude Lemay share.

“I came out on the porch, and I looked and there was smoke coming from out of the house,” Claude Lemay said.

Claude Lemay said the house belonged to his sister and three people were inside at the time of the blast. His niece was the first one out.

“She came around the house and was screaming bloody murder,” Claude Lemay said. “It was bad enough it blew the whole back wall into the back of the yard. Her legs were terrible, and it just singed her hair back, all over her face and he was just bright red.”

A Maury County firefighter said a leak from a propane tank set off the blast.

“We went straight and turned ours off. I won’t buy anymore,” Claude Lemay said.

Claude Lemay said his sister was not hurt, but his niece and her husband were badly burned. They are now recovering.

“To see them hurt like that and you can’t help? She wouldn’t let us touch her, and it just broke my heart,” Bernadine Lemay said.

Investigators are working to determine how the explosion occurred.

Video from a neighbor's home shows the moment of an explosion at a Mount Pleasant home.

