TBI: Wanted Fugitive tracked down in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida. (WSMV) - An escaped fugitive who faces charges of child rape and exploitation of a minor is back in custody after he was recognized by civilians in Florida.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 52-year-old Sean Williams was located and arrested in Pinellas County, Florida on Tuesday, after being on the run for more than one month.

TBI said Williams was in federal custody to face charges of child rape, sexual exploitation of a minor, and sexual battery when he escaped on October 18. The Federal Bureau of Investigation reported Williams was being transported by van from a detention facility in Kentucky to the federal courthouse in Greeneville, Tennessee when he disappeared.

The FBI immediately issued a federal arrest warrant for Williams and charged him with escape. He was initially believed to be in Sylva, North Carolina, where he was known to have ties.

Williams was tracked down by a K9 team with Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and apprehended without incident, according to TBI.

MORE: Sean Williams was apprehended without incident after being tracked down by a K9 team with the @SheriffPinellas. Great work by all agencies involved! pic.twitter.com/LGBAVuzftX — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 22, 2023

