TBI: Shelbyville man indicted after producing child porn

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Shelbyville man has been arrested after state investigators say he produced child pornography.

Mitchel J. Tompkins, 30, is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Oct. 5, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about newly produced child sexual abuse material, according to a TBI media release. The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at a home in Marshall County, where agents were able to identify the child in the images.

“The investigation further identified Mitchell Tompkins as the individual responsible for the images,” the TBI said.

The Marshall County Grand Jury indicted Tompkins last week. He was served on those charges at the Marshall County jail, where he is currently being held on an unrelated charge, according to the TBI.

