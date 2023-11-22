TBI: 10 men charged after 2-day undercover human trafficking investigation

As part of their operation, decoy advertisements were placed on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched a two-day undercover operation, leading to the arrest of 10 people in Williamson County.

TBI worked alongside the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the Spring Hill Police Department and the 21st Judicial District Attorney General’s Office on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 to investigate the issue of human trafficking in Middle Tennessee. As part of their operation, decoy advertisements were placed on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 10 men, all of whom are accused of seeking commercial sex from minors, according to TBI.

The following men have been arrested following the operation and are currently in custody at the Williamson County Jail:

  • Henry Denery Aguilar-Aguirre (DOB 07/05/1991), Antioch: patronizing prostitution, bond $98,000.
  • Juan Carlos Aguilar (DOB 03/25/1999), Antioch: patronizing prostitution, bond $98,000.
  • Michael McRedmond (DOB 10/11/1970), Chapel Hill: patronizing prostitution, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond $9,500.
  • Salvador Jiminez De Jesus (DOB 02/10/1982), Dickson: patronizing prostitution, bond $100,000.
  • Shawn Baker (DOB 11/04/1982), Ardmore: patronizing prostitution, bond $100,000.
  • Edwin Alexander Veliz (DOB 11/22/1975), LaVergne: patronizing prostitution, bond $95,000.
  • Selwyn Andre Walker (DOB 06/08/1998), Nashville: patronizing prostitution, simple possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/arrest, bond $105,000.
  • Austin Glenn Davenport (09/18/1994), Columbia: patronizing prostitution, bond $150,000.
  • Carmen Noe Garcia Guox (DOB 09/18/1989), Smyrna: patronizing prostitution, bond $100,000.
  • Stanley Lewis Jones, Jr. (DOB 05/15/1978), Thompson’s Station: patronizing prostitution, bond $50,000.

Click here to learn more about human trafficking, Tennessee’s approach to the crime, the warning signs and what to do if they’re spotted online.

