Suspect in Murfreesboro armored truck robbery shot by officer, police say

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – Officers shot an armed man who attempted to rob an armored truck at an ATM on North Thompson Lane Wednesday morning, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Police responded to the robbery at about 9:15 a.m. The suspect ran into Jason Deli, police said, and an MPD officer fired shots, striking the man. The suspect was taken to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown, police said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

MPD responded to strong armed robbery of an armored truck at an ATM on N. Thompson Lane at 9:13 a.m. on Wed., Nov. 21. Male suspect ran inside Jason Deli. A MPD officer fired shots striking the man. Suspect taken to hospital. His condition is unknown. Scene is contained. pic.twitter.com/SZ37H2GUWV — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) November 22, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

