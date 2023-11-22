Suspect in Murfreesboro armored truck robbery shot by officer, police say
The suspect’s condition is unknown, police said.
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – Officers shot an armed man who attempted to rob an armored truck at an ATM on North Thompson Lane Wednesday morning, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.
Police responded to the robbery at about 9:15 a.m. The suspect ran into Jason Deli, police said, and an MPD officer fired shots, striking the man. The suspect was taken to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown, police said.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
