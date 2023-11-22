Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting at Nashville lounge

The shooting happened in February 2023.
LaGarrion Blacksmith
LaGarrion Blacksmith(MNPD)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are looking for 34-year-old LaGarrion Blacksmith.

Blacksmith has arrest warrants charging criminal homicide, attempted homicide and felon in possession of a handgun, according to police.

Police believe Blacksmith is responsible for the Feb. 18 fatal shooting of 35-year-old Chancellor Eddins. Blacksmith allegedly shot and killed Eddins outside of Trvth Lounge at 2919 Dickerson Pike.

If anyone knows of Blacksmith’s whereabouts, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and receive up to a $5,000 reward.

