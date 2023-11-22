Nashville woman among tourists aboard deadly sinking boat in Bahamas

Nearly 100 passengers jumped in ocean as the ship started sinking.
Woman recalls being on sinking boat
By Jordan James
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman said she’s feeling lucky to be alive after being on a sinking boat while vacationing in the Bahamas last week.

Kayla Hall and her family were on a cruise when they decided to do a separate excursion to Blue Lagoon Island.

While on the way there, the boat they were riding started taking on water, which prompted them and 100 other passengers to jump into the ocean.

“I feel like even though I’m rightfully alive, and I’m physically okay, I feel like I died in that moment,” Hall said.

While they survived, one person died, and others suffered injuries as a result of the incident.

In a statement released to NBC, Royal Caribbean extended condolences and said their care team is offering support for families affected.

As Hall continues to process what happened, she says it will take more than words to heal this wound.

“Your safety as a passenger under their cruise line should be their number one priority, whether that’s on an excursion or on the boat,” Hall said. “I just would like for Royal Caribbean to take ownership issue and put the priority of safety first.”

