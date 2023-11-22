Metro Nashville Police to add additional presence around shopping hubs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department will be providing additional officers to keep a close watch on Nashville’s shopping areas beginning Friday and continuing through the Thanksgiving weekend, the department said in a news release Tuesday night.

The police department will be working with management of Tanger Outlets, Nashville West, Opry Mills Mall and The Mall at Green Hills to enhance safety and deter retail theft beginning on Black Friday.

“Anyone caught stealing from stores or breaking into vehicles will be arrested and prosecuted.” Metro Nashville Police said in a news release.

At the Tanger Outlets in Antioch, officers working through the department’s Secondary Employment Unit will be supplemented by mounted officers, school resource officers, officers working as part of the South Precinct’s crime reduction initiative, and Tanger security personnel in having a visible on-site presence.

At Green Hills mall and Nashville West, school resource officers will supplement mounted officers and West Precinct officers in having noticeable visibility at both locations.

At Opry Mills, officers on horseback and school resource officers will supplement Hermitage Precinct officers and private security staff in monitoring parking areas.

MNPD Aviation will be flying over the shopping hubs Friday through the weekend looking for any suspicious activity in parking lots. Helicopter crews will immediately radio anything concerning to ground units.

MNPD Traffic Division officers will be monitoring Briley Parkway in the vicinity of Opry Mills, Interstate 24 near Tanger Outlets, and Interstate 40 in the area of Nashville West with a primary focus on speeding and aggressive driving. Speed has been a contributing factor in nearly half of this year’s fatality crashes, which have claimed 124 lives so far in 2023.

Police urge motorists when driving this weekend to slow down, buckle up, and keep their phones in hands-free mode.

