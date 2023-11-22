Man dresses as construction worker, steals tools from Broadway site, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested in Nashville Sunday after police say he dressed up as a construction worker and burglarized a Broadway construction site.

Metro Nashville officers responded to 200 Broadway on Nov. 19 for a report of a burglary and were told a man was seen walking without permission on the construction site, which was closed and locked. He was wearing a hard hat and carried a cooler and power tool bag, police said.

Officers located Randy Anderson, 59, who said he had permission to be on the job site, but construction workers said that was not true, according to his arrest report. Officers later found the lock to the shed where tools were stored was broken.

Anderson was taken into custody and remains jailed on burglary charges.

