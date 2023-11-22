Man dies after vehicle crashes into horse on highway in Sumner County

The incident occurred Tuesday night on Highway 231 South in Bethpage.
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County(Action News 5)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST
BETHPAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to an unfortunate crash involving a sedan and a horse in Sumner County on Tuesday night.

THP reported that a man and woman were traveling in a Toyota Camry on Highway 231 South through Bethpage around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday when the Camry struck a horse on the road. The horse entered into the passenger side of the car and struck both the man and woman in the car, according to the report.

The impact killed the car’s passenger, 77-year-old Barry Oliver. The woman driver, 74-year-old Evelyn Oliver, was also injured in the crash. Her condition is unknown.

How the horse came to be in the roadway is also unknown.

