First Alert Forecast: Sunny & beautiful Thanksgiving Day in store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’ll stay chilly this afternoon as sunny spots develop in the sky.

THROUGH TONIGHT:

This afternoon will remain relatively cloudy. Sunny spots will gradually develop, with the brightest sky by late afternoon over northwest Middle Tennessee and southwest Kentucky.

Temperatures will stay below average -- around 50 for highs.

Tonight, as the sky clears further temperatures will tumble to around freezing.

THANKSGIVING DAY:

Thanksgiving Day will start quite chilly -- in the 30s. Count on widespread frost early in the day, too.

The afternoon will be partly cloudy and very pleasant, with highs in the upper 50s -- fantastic for getting some fresh air/outdoor time.

BLACK FRIDAY:

A few more clouds will move through on Friday.

After a chilly start in the 30s, we’ll have highs in the mid-upper 50s.

THIS WEEKEND & BEYOND:

Saturday looks partly cloudy and seasonable.

More clouds are likely on Sunday. There could even be a passing shower or two.

Monday and Tuesday of next week will both be relatively bright, but chilly.

Wednesday is likely to be even colder -- just in the 40s for highs.

