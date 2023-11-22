First Alert Forecast: Cooler stretch of weather

After some unsettled weather over the past two days, our weather pattern is going to calm down just in time for Thanksgiving.

We’re going to start off our day with a good amount of cloud cover, but slowly work toward getting some sunshine back later in the day.

Highs Wednesday afternoon will have a tough time even getting back near 50 in some spots, but a few areas will sneak into the lower 50s. Lows Wednesday night will be near freezing so we can expect a cold and frosty start to our Thanksgiving day.

Thanksgiving Day will be warmer with temperatures back in the upper 50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

LATE WEEK AND THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s Friday and even though I can’t totally rule out a shower, most of us stay dry. We’ll see much more cloud cover around Friday afternoon.

We’ll stay in the 50s on Saturday but get some more sunshine in the afternoon. Clouds return on Sunday, along with an isolated shower and temperatures in the 50s again.

NEXT WEEK

Both Monday and Tuesday our temperature is going to fight to get back near 50 each afternoon. We will see some sunshine each day, but overnight lows on Monday will end up in the 20s in some spots.

