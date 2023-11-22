First Alert Forecast: Chilly for the holiday weekend

Some showers are possible Sunday
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Cool and dry weather for most of the holiday weekend.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH TONIGHT:

Tonight, as the sky clears further, temperatures will tumble to around freezing. Some patchy fog is possible.

THANKSGIVING DAY:

Thanksgiving Day will start quite chilly -- in the 30s. Count on widespread frost early in the day, too.

The afternoon will be partly cloudy and very pleasant, with highs in the upper 50s -- fantastic for getting some fresh air/outdoor time.

Thanksgiving Day will start cold in Nashville. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s...
Thanksgiving Day will start cold in Nashville. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s during the afternoon thanks to sunshine.(WSMV)

BLACK FRIDAY:

A few more clouds will move through on Friday.

After a chilly start in the 30s, we’ll have highs in the mid-upper 50s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday looks partly cloudy and seasonable. The high will be in the mid 50s.

More clouds are likely on Sunday. There could be a few showers. The high will be in the mid 50s

NEXT WEEK:

Monday through Wednesday of next week will both be relatively bright, but chilly.

Highs will be in the 40s for highs. Lows will be in the 20s to 30s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE: Basketball Goal)
Tennessee middle school administrators reassigned after allegedly showing up to school basketball game drunk
The Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone in Tennessee as of Nov. 20, 2023.
Deer harvested in Tennessee tests positive for CWD
Dog generic
Tennessee veterinarians weigh in on ‘mystery illness’ occurring in dogs
Two people were hospitalized Tuesday after a house explosion in Maury County.
2 in critical condition after house explosion in Tennessee, TBI investigating
For the first, video obtained by WSMV4 Investigates shows how events unfolded when a shooter...
‘She’s got a gun’: Video captures shooting inside BNA

Latest News

Court issues split ruling on redistricting lawsuit
FILE
TBI: Shelbyville man indicted after producing child porn
Maury Co. overturned car in three-vehicle crash
1 arrested after 3-vehicle crash in Maury County
Tennessee Senate map ruled unconstitutional