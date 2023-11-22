First Alert Forecast: Chilly for the holiday weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Cool and dry weather for most of the holiday weekend.

THROUGH TONIGHT:

Tonight, as the sky clears further, temperatures will tumble to around freezing. Some patchy fog is possible.

THANKSGIVING DAY:

Thanksgiving Day will start quite chilly -- in the 30s. Count on widespread frost early in the day, too.

The afternoon will be partly cloudy and very pleasant, with highs in the upper 50s -- fantastic for getting some fresh air/outdoor time.

Thanksgiving Day will start cold in Nashville. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s during the afternoon thanks to sunshine. (WSMV)

BLACK FRIDAY:

A few more clouds will move through on Friday.

After a chilly start in the 30s, we’ll have highs in the mid-upper 50s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday looks partly cloudy and seasonable. The high will be in the mid 50s.

More clouds are likely on Sunday. There could be a few showers. The high will be in the mid 50s

NEXT WEEK:

Monday through Wednesday of next week will both be relatively bright, but chilly.

Highs will be in the 40s for highs. Lows will be in the 20s to 30s.

