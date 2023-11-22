Electrical short causes fire at local restaurant in Mt. Juliet, officials say

Fire officials reported the restaurant sustained roughly $100,000 worth of damage.
Mt. Juliet Restaurant fire
Mt. Juliet Restaurant fire(Mt. Juliet Fire Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Mt. Juliet Fire Department responded to a fire at a restaurant on Tuesday night.

According to the MJFD, fire crews were dispatched to Moreno’s Mexican Restaurant in the 11500 block of Lebanon Road. They arrived to find the kitchen and the attic on fire and quickly extinguished the flames.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 worth of damage, according to fire personnel.

The investigation determined the fire was caused by an electrical short in multiple extension cords in the kitchen, and was also deemed accidental.

No injuries were reported.

