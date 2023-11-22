Dozens of stolen appliances resold on Facebook Marketplace, suspects facing multiple charges

About half of the appliances were recovered from areas in Middle Tennessee.
Metro police said some of the victims who had their appliances stolen are seeing them for sale online.
By Danielle Jackson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Over the span of four weeks, police said nearly 50 appliances were stolen after thieves targeted new homes, some still under construction. Of the 50, about half of the appliances were recovered from areas in Middle Tennessee.

In one of the thefts reported, a local new homeowner shared with WSMV 4 surveillance video of a man seen breaking into a new townhome in Hermitage and escaping with the homeowner’s stove minutes later.

Three suspects are facing serious charges including burglary, theft, and vandalism. Detectives say they got some help from victims who saw their items being sold online.

“They were able to get a picture with a serial number on Facebook marketplace so they tried to arrange a buy and that really assisted us with locating all of these stolen items,” said Sgt. Jonathan Seidl, with the South Precinct Investigations.

Investigators have these tips if you’re worried about buying potentially stolen items online.

“If somebody says they are a business try to verify that through our commerce and insurance organization,” Seidl said.

Seidl said people can verify by going to TN.gov.

He shared best practices citizens should consider whenever people meet up for an exchange of items posted online.

“You want to potentially talk about meeting to conduct that business at a police precinct or a very public place. You want to bring multiple people with you and you want to do it during daytime hours, well-lit,” Seidl said.

Also, collect any information you can about the person you’re selling to and doing business with.

Investigators are still searching for two people associated with this crime.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

