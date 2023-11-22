BNA urges holiday travelers to prepare for delays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Experts expect 33% of Americans to travel by plane for this year’s Thanksgiving holiday.

A busy travel day is expected here as the Nashville International Airport (BNA) anticipates more than 35,000 passengers to fly out for the holiday weekend.

BNA is urging people to get to the airport two hours before their flight and to take alternate routes to arrivals and departures to prevent clogging the interstate off ramps.

Also, if you’re packing, they suggest factoring in time in for that.

As of Wednesday morning, Terminal Lot A was already at capacity, but flyers found other lots to be more open than expected for Thanksgiving this year.

“I showed up,” said Jessica Cowan, a holiday traveler. “All the parking spots were available, we were able to pull into a parking spot and hop on up.”

The TSA security line at BNA was moving steadily Wednesday morning, but airport officials expect the volume of travelers to ramp up throughout the day.

