Alleged leader of street racer group arrested

Isaiah Miller was identified as the social media manager for the group and is alleged to have organized unsanctioned meetups.
One of the alleged leaders of the street racing group in Nashville surrendered to police on two warrants for inciting a riot.(kptv)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said the alleged leader of a street racer group turned himself in on Tuesday night on two outstanding warrants for inciting a riot.

Isaiah Miller, 21, was identified as the social media manager for the group Valhalla and was organizing unsanctioned meetups where dangerous driving stunts were performed on property without permission from the owners. He is alleged to have cohosted takeover meetups earlier this year with Austin Scott, who was arrested last week on a felony vandalism warrant.

Miller was booked into jail for the two outstanding warrants from incidents in March and May of this year, as well as an unrelated theft charge. His bond was set at $5,000 and he was released from jail on Wednesday.

