1 arrested after 3-vehicle crash in Maury County

FOUNTAIN HEIGHTS, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested one person after a three-vehicle crash in Maury County.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Maury County Fire Department responded to the crash on New Lewisburg Highway near Seavy Hight Road.

When crews arrived, they found a person trapped in an overturned car. Crews got the person out after they stabilized the car with struts and removed the glass so that the person could walk out.

All of the occupants in the three vehicles were able to walk away from the wreck with minor injuries.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was on the scene and placed one driver in custody.

“The Thanksgiving Holiday ranks third for most drunk driving accidents of all holidays throughout the year,” said the Maury County Fire Department. “Please refrain from driving impaired and make this a great holiday!”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.