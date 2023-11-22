1 arrested after 3-vehicle crash in Maury County

All of the occupants in the three vehicles were able to walk away with minor injuries.
Maury Co. overturned car in three-vehicle crash
Maury Co. overturned car in three-vehicle crash(Maury County Fire Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN HEIGHTS, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested one person after a three-vehicle crash in Maury County.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Maury County Fire Department responded to the crash on New Lewisburg Highway near Seavy Hight Road.

When crews arrived, they found a person trapped in an overturned car. Crews got the person out after they stabilized the car with struts and removed the glass so that the person could walk out.

All of the occupants in the three vehicles were able to walk away from the wreck with minor injuries.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was on the scene and placed one driver in custody.

“The Thanksgiving Holiday ranks third for most drunk driving accidents of all holidays throughout the year,” said the Maury County Fire Department. “Please refrain from driving impaired and make this a great holiday!”

