Woman found with throat slashed day after boyfriend assaulted her, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was found a day after her boyfriend allegedly slashed her throat and stole her phone as she attempted to call 911 in North Nashville in late October, according to an arrest report.

On Oct. 26, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard for reports of a woman sliced in the neck with a knife by her boyfriend, according to the report.

Officers found the victim sitting with an apparent large slash, showing her tissue by her upper neck. She told the officers that Cornell Jones Jr., 52, wasn’t at the home anymore after he fled the scene of the assault the day prior.

She said on Oct. 25, the two were engaging in sexual intercourse when Jones became upset about something and grabbed a knife close by and slashed her with it, according to the report. After being cut, she attempted to call 911, but Jones snatched her phone and fled the scene.

She was unable to call for help due to not having a reliable phone, she told officers. She waited inside the home until her aunt returned.

Jones was arrested on Nov. 20 and is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft of property and interfering with an emergency call.

