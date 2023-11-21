Woman found with throat slashed day after boyfriend assaulted her, police say

After being cut, police said she attempted to call 911, but Jones snatched her phone and fled the scene.
FILE
FILE(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was found a day after her boyfriend allegedly slashed her throat and stole her phone as she attempted to call 911 in North Nashville in late October, according to an arrest report.

On Oct. 26, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard for reports of a woman sliced in the neck with a knife by her boyfriend, according to the report.

Officers found the victim sitting with an apparent large slash, showing her tissue by her upper neck. She told the officers that Cornell Jones Jr., 52, wasn’t at the home anymore after he fled the scene of the assault the day prior.

She said on Oct. 25, the two were engaging in sexual intercourse when Jones became upset about something and grabbed a knife close by and slashed her with it, according to the report. After being cut, she attempted to call 911, but Jones snatched her phone and fled the scene.

She was unable to call for help due to not having a reliable phone, she told officers. She waited inside the home until her aunt returned.

Jones was arrested on Nov. 20 and is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft of property and interfering with an emergency call.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone in Tennessee as of Nov. 20, 2023.
Deer harvested in Tennessee tests positive for CWD
For the first, video obtained by WSMV4 Investigates shows how events unfolded when a shooter...
‘She’s got a gun’: Video captures shooting inside BNA
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Dozens take over Nashville intersection for illegal street racing, police say
Attempted break-in caught on camera
Family scares off masked intruders after attempted break-in caught on camera
Dog generic
Tennessee veterinarians weigh in on ‘mystery illness’ occurring in dogs

Latest News

Troopers increase patrols during Thanksgiving
Driver of stolen car killed after crashing into semi
FILE PHOTO: Illegal street racing in Nashville
‘Leader’ of Nashville street racing group arrested again after allegedly causing $100K in damages
Taking the hint from Netflix, Costco is cutting down on membership sharing.
How to get gift cards in exchange for old electronics at Costco, other retailers