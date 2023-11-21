Travelers deal with few delays, cancellations at BNA before Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tuesday, 35,000 people were expected to travel through the Nashville International Airport to make it to their Thanksgiving destination. But with weather events across the country, delays and cancellations were possible.

WSMV4 caught up with travelers at BNA as they traveled to meet their families. Most people said everything was running smoothly no matter what airport or airline.

“They were all on time,” said Tyler Walker, picking up his daughter from a Detroit flight. “The parking lot was crazy like in the garage, but no, security came through, everything was really quick.”

An estimated 33% of Americans were expected to travel by plane, which is up from 29% last year, according to Deloitte.

BNA suggests people get to the airport two hours before their flight. They also encourage people to take alternate routes to get to the airport to prevent congestion — for example, arriving via exit 216B off I-40 or Murfreesboro Pike.

Travelers should also factor in extra time for parking. There are six lots to choose from.

Lastly, people should utilize the new cell lot when picking people up from the airport. It’s at 1415 Murfreesboro Pike and has digital signs that have real-time updates on incoming flights. BNA said people should allow 20-30 minutes from landing time to reach a loved one at the airport.

Major airlines are preparing should there be an extreme weather hit.

Southwest Airlines told NBC News they are “so much better prepared” after last year’s luggage build-up.

American Airlines said they have been “running the most reliable operation of any U.S. network carrier for the past 14 months.”

United unveiled a new boarding process last month that should speed up the process.

