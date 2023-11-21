Travelers deal with few delays, cancellations at BNA before Thanksgiving

An estimated 33% of Americans were expected to travel by plane, which is up from 29% last year, according to Deloitte.
Travelers deal with few delays and cancellation at BNA before Thanksgiving
Travelers deal with few delays and cancellation at BNA before Thanksgiving(WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tuesday, 35,000 people were expected to travel through the Nashville International Airport to make it to their Thanksgiving destination. But with weather events across the country, delays and cancellations were possible.

WSMV4 caught up with travelers at BNA as they traveled to meet their families. Most people said everything was running smoothly no matter what airport or airline.

“They were all on time,” said Tyler Walker, picking up his daughter from a Detroit flight. “The parking lot was crazy like in the garage, but no, security came through, everything was really quick.”

An estimated 33% of Americans were expected to travel by plane, which is up from 29% last year, according to Deloitte.

BNA suggests people get to the airport two hours before their flight. They also encourage people to take alternate routes to get to the airport to prevent congestion — for example, arriving via exit 216B off I-40 or Murfreesboro Pike.

Travelers should also factor in extra time for parking. There are six lots to choose from.

Lastly, people should utilize the new cell lot when picking people up from the airport. It’s at 1415 Murfreesboro Pike and has digital signs that have real-time updates on incoming flights. BNA said people should allow 20-30 minutes from landing time to reach a loved one at the airport.

Major airlines are preparing should there be an extreme weather hit.

Southwest Airlines told NBC News they are “so much better prepared” after last year’s luggage build-up.

American Airlines said they have been “running the most reliable operation of any U.S. network carrier for the past 14 months.”

United unveiled a new boarding process last month that should speed up the process.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone in Tennessee as of Nov. 20, 2023.
Deer harvested in Tennessee tests positive for CWD
For the first, video obtained by WSMV4 Investigates shows how events unfolded when a shooter...
‘She’s got a gun’: Video captures shooting inside BNA
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Dozens take over Nashville intersection for illegal street racing, police say
Dog generic
Tennessee veterinarians weigh in on ‘mystery illness’ occurring in dogs
Attempted break-in caught on camera
Family scares off masked intruders after attempted break-in caught on camera

Latest News

Mayor Freddie O'Connell plans to consider proposing a transit referendum in 2024.
Transition team recommends Nashville mayor consider proposing 2024 transit referendum
Williamson County Schools to launch bus pilot program in January
Two critically injured after house explosion, driver of stolen car killed in crash on I-40 and...
Tuesday evening news update
From the beginning of their relationship, Caleb and Ruchala Bone dreamed of having a big family.
Nashville family fosters children with complex medical needs
A Nashville family is feeling lucky to be alive after surviving their boat sinking while...
Survivors share their story after boat sinks