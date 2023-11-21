Police investigating crash with injuries in Clarksville
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers investigated a crash with injuries at 101st Airborne Parkway at Pea Ridge Road in Clarksville.
Police said the westbound lanes of 101st Airborne Division Parkway were closed at around 6 p.m. Monday, but they have since reopened.
The public was asked to find an alternate route. Police did not provide an update on the crash.
This is a developing story.
