Police investigating crash with injuries in Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers investigated a crash with injuries at 101st Airborne Parkway at Pea Ridge Road in Clarksville.

Police said the westbound lanes of 101st Airborne Division Parkway were closed at around 6 p.m. Monday, but they have since reopened.

The public was asked to find an alternate route. Police did not provide an update on the crash.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.