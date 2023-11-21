Non-profit to place wreaths on 30,000 veterans’ graves at Nashville National Cemetery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville chapter of Wreaths Across America (WAA) is asking the public to help them place a wreath on every veteran’s grave at Nashville National Cemetery in Madison.

The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember, honor and teach young people about those who have served the country. The non-profit’s coordinator, Annette Robeck, said funds are falling short.

“We need wreaths,” Robeck said. “We have over 30,000 heroes laid to rest there, and as of today, we have only 3629 wreaths.”

The wreaths. which are $17 each, will be placed on graves across the country on Dec. 16, which is Wreaths Across America Day.

Right now, there is a special “3 for 2″ promotion, where the donor can get three wreaths for the price of two when donations are made through one of the fundraising groups mentioned on the website:

To donate, click here. All donations will go directly to WAA donating through the website.

