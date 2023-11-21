New hub stops to replace some bus pickup stops in Williamson County starting January 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In January, Williamson County Schools will be replacing some bus pickup stops with hub stops in response to its ongoing bus driver shortage.

In a recent board meeting, WCS said these new hub stops will be active in the Nolensville area. It will be affecting portions of Mill Creek Elementary, Mill Creek Middle School and Nolensville High School.

These hub stops will be at common gathering places near Nolensville neighborhoods (pools, playgrounds, etc.).

If the new pilot program is a success, the school system could expand it beyond Nolensville in March. The board will review the program by then and make a recommendation on whether they will or will not expand.

