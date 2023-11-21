Nashville woman’s trailer stolen, recovered on Facebook Marketplace

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jillian Webber woke up on Sunday morning and realized her trailer was missing from her Antioch apartment complex.

“I actually didn’t know how to feel,” Webber said. “I was kind of like in shock.”

She immediately checked her cameras.

”I seen the truck that took it, so then I went back to see if I could see some people’s names or information,” she said.

While frustrated, she started looking for her trailer.

”Just so happened this morning [Tuesday], I look on Facebook marketplace and I seen the inside of the pattern of the paint that I did — the exact same,” Webber said. “They changed nothing. They just took everything out of it, and that’s how I knew it was mine.”

Webber had been working on the trailer for a year to launch a mobile barbershop. She was set to open next month.

”This was one of the avenues I was trying to do to help and so me being in that space where I was almost done with it, it’s kind of hurtful,” she said.

The person who had the trailer bought it on Facebook and was attempting to re-sell it. Facebook suggests you do your research to prevent yourself from unknowingly buying something that was stolen. The social media site says to double check deals that seem too good to be true.

Webber’s trailer was $4,000 but was sold for $1,900.

Facebook also recommends reviewing the seller’s profile and if you see something you think is suspicious report the listing or person. As for Webber, while she’s heartbroken, she’s still looking ahead.

“Just because it was taken doesn’t mean I have to stop the vision I had,” she said. “It just has to be another route.”

