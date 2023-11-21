Nashville woman’s trailer stolen, recovered on Facebook Marketplace

Facebook offered tips about how to avoid a similar issue.
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters(KFVS)
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jillian Webber woke up on Sunday morning and realized her trailer was missing from her Antioch apartment complex.

“I actually didn’t know how to feel,” Webber said. “I was kind of like in shock.”

She immediately checked her cameras.

”I seen the truck that took it, so then I went back to see if I could see some people’s names or information,” she said.

While frustrated, she started looking for her trailer.

”Just so happened this morning [Tuesday], I look on Facebook marketplace and I seen the inside of the pattern of the paint that I did — the exact same,” Webber said. “They changed nothing. They just took everything out of it, and that’s how I knew it was mine.”

Webber had been working on the trailer for a year to launch a mobile barbershop. She was set to open next month.

”This was one of the avenues I was trying to do to help and so me being in that space where I was almost done with it, it’s kind of hurtful,” she said.

The person who had the trailer bought it on Facebook and was attempting to re-sell it. Facebook suggests you do your research to prevent yourself from unknowingly buying something that was stolen. The social media site says to double check deals that seem too good to be true.

Webber’s trailer was $4,000 but was sold for $1,900.

Facebook also recommends reviewing the seller’s profile and if you see something you think is suspicious report the listing or person. As for Webber, while she’s heartbroken, she’s still looking ahead.

“Just because it was taken doesn’t mean I have to stop the vision I had,” she said. “It just has to be another route.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone in Tennessee as of Nov. 20, 2023.
Deer harvested in Tennessee tests positive for CWD
For the first, video obtained by WSMV4 Investigates shows how events unfolded when a shooter...
‘She’s got a gun’: Video captures shooting inside BNA
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Dozens take over Nashville intersection for illegal street racing, police say
Dog generic
Tennessee veterinarians weigh in on ‘mystery illness’ occurring in dogs
Attempted break-in caught on camera
Family scares off masked intruders after attempted break-in caught on camera

Latest News

Fireplace
Fire safety tips and best practices
Bell Road was shut down in Antioch for a serious crash early Monday morning.
Victim identified in deadly crash that shut down Bell Road in Antioch
Nashville woman survives Bahamas boat wreck
Two people were hospitalized Tuesday after a house explosion in Maury County.
2 in critical condition after house explosion in Tennessee, TBI investigating