Murfreesboro police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

Colby Givens was last seen when he left to go to the store with his uncle between 1 and 3 p.m. Monday.
Bryson "Colby" Givens, age 12, and William Johnson were last seen between 1 and 3 p.m. in the Kaylee Circle area of Murfreesboro.(Murfreesboro Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen with his uncle on Monday afternoon.

Police said Bryson “Colby” Givens was last seen in the Kaylee Circle area and left to go to the store with his uncle, 31-year-old William Johnson, between 1 and 3 p.m. and hasn’t returned home.

Givens was last seen wearing a black shirt, black Crocs and blue pants. He wears glasses, but he does not have them with him. Johnson was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white stripe. Johnson is not from the area and could be lost.

If you see Givens or Johnson, call Murfreesboro Police Emergency Communications Center at 615-893-1311.

