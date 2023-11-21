Murfreesboro police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen with his uncle on Monday afternoon.

Police said Bryson “Colby” Givens was last seen in the Kaylee Circle area and left to go to the store with his uncle, 31-year-old William Johnson, between 1 and 3 p.m. and hasn’t returned home.

Givens was last seen wearing a black shirt, black Crocs and blue pants. He wears glasses, but he does not have them with him. Johnson was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white stripe. Johnson is not from the area and could be lost.

If you see Givens or Johnson, call Murfreesboro Police Emergency Communications Center at 615-893-1311.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.