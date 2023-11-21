Mobile market delivers food to those in need before Thanksgiving

The truck goes to a few communities weekly and Edgehill twice a month.
The truck goes to a few communities weekly and Edgehill twice a month.
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Monday morning, a truck full of food, baby supplies and flu shots stopped by the Edgehill Branch of the Nashville Public Library.

Outside Second Harvest Food Bank’s Mobile Market, volunteers give out boxes and bags of food. Each customer gets one to two weeks of groceries to help them get by.

“It’s very helpful, very helpful for those who need it,” said customer Jonathan Brooks.

With no stores in the Nashville food desert, he must find other options like the mobile market.

“Normally, my daughter will come and pick me up and take me to the grocery store,” Brooks said.

“I have to catch the bus,” said another customer, Tyrone White. “I have to carry water. It’s really hard.”

The mobile market started a month ago. The truck goes to a few communities weekly and Edgehill twice a month.

“They have marketed the program to the neighborhoods we are coming to, so everybody knows that we are here and we here for them,” Amy Qazi with Second Harvest Food Bank said.

They coordinate with nonprofits, like Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency, to ensure people know when the truck is coming.

“It’s been great for people to get food and then also diapers and if they need the flu shot,” Qazi said. “They get the flu shot as well because they don’t have to get a bus to go to the doctor’s office. The flu shots are right here.”

Second Harvest said the market received positive feedback, and they hope to grow the program so others like White and Brooks can benefit.

“I’m just looking to cook some real good food, and sit back and watch football games and enjoy life,” White said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Attempted break-in caught on camera
Family scares off masked intruders after attempted break-in caught on camera
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Dozens take over Nashville intersection for illegal street racing, police say
FILE: A security guard walks down Main Street in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, March 25, 2011. (AP...
Security company admits to not licensing 300 private security guards in Tennessee
Teen shot, killed in Hermitage apartment bedroom
1 dead, 1 injured in Hermitage apartment shooting

Latest News

The truck goes to a few communities weekly and Edgehill twice a month.
Mobile market gives away free food & supplies in Edgehill community
A Maury County home was damaged after an explosion Sunday night that was likely caused by a...
Gas leak causes house explosion in Maury Co.
Officials believe the fire spread from a warming fire started by hunters.
Crews battle 100-acre brush fire in Williamson County
A wind advisory is in place for Monday night into Tuesday morning as millions of people prepare...
Storms impacting Thanksgiving travel
A vet said because the respiratory-based mysterious illness is very similar to kennel cough...
Mystery illness affecting dogs