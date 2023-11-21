Mobile market delivers food to those in need before Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Monday morning, a truck full of food, baby supplies and flu shots stopped by the Edgehill Branch of the Nashville Public Library.

Outside Second Harvest Food Bank’s Mobile Market, volunteers give out boxes and bags of food. Each customer gets one to two weeks of groceries to help them get by.

“It’s very helpful, very helpful for those who need it,” said customer Jonathan Brooks.

With no stores in the Nashville food desert, he must find other options like the mobile market.

“Normally, my daughter will come and pick me up and take me to the grocery store,” Brooks said.

“I have to catch the bus,” said another customer, Tyrone White. “I have to carry water. It’s really hard.”

The mobile market started a month ago. The truck goes to a few communities weekly and Edgehill twice a month.

“They have marketed the program to the neighborhoods we are coming to, so everybody knows that we are here and we here for them,” Amy Qazi with Second Harvest Food Bank said.

They coordinate with nonprofits, like Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency, to ensure people know when the truck is coming.

“It’s been great for people to get food and then also diapers and if they need the flu shot,” Qazi said. “They get the flu shot as well because they don’t have to get a bus to go to the doctor’s office. The flu shots are right here.”

Second Harvest said the market received positive feedback, and they hope to grow the program so others like White and Brooks can benefit.

“I’m just looking to cook some real good food, and sit back and watch football games and enjoy life,” White said.

