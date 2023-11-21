Missing 12-year-old boy, uncle, found safe

Colby Givens was originally reported missing Monday.
Bryson "Colby" Givens, age 12, and William Johnson were last seen between 1 and 3 p.m. in the...
Bryson "Colby" Givens, age 12, and William Johnson were last seen between 1 and 3 p.m. in the Kaylee Circle area of Murfreesboro.(Murfreesboro Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro police said a 12-year-old boy who was last seen with his uncle on Monday afternoon, has been found safe.

Police said Bryson “Colby” Givens left to go to the store with his uncle, 31-year-old William Johnson, between 1 and 3 p.m. Both were reported missing after they failed to return home.

Early Tuesday morning, the Murfreesboro Police Department reported both were found safe.

