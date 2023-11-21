Man shot after argument at Nashville apartment complex

A witness said the shooting happened after the victim slapped the suspect.
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Scruggs Lane in...
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Scruggs Lane in Nashville.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot in the chest and arm after an argument with the suspect at a Nashville apartment on Monday evening, Metro Nashville Police said.

Police said a witness told officers that the victim and suspect were arguing at The Paddock at Grandview Apartments, 5515 Scruggs Lane, just before 5:30 p.m. The victim then slapped the suspect, who responded by shooting the man in the chest and arm. The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

The victim was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

