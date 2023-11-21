Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of salted butter to the rice and stir until it’s well incorporated.

Remove the pot from the heat and allow the rice to rest for an additional 3-5 minutes, allowing it to absorb any remaining water.

Cook the rice for 15 minutes or until it’s almost fully cooked, and most of the water has been absorbed.

Reduce the heat to a low simmer and cover the pot.

Stir the ingredients together before turning on the heat.

In a small to medium pot, combine the rice, water, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, and 2 tablespoons of salted butter.

In a large non-stick skillet, heat the stick of salted butter over medium heat.

Once the butter is mostly melted, add the finely diced green bell pepper and onion. Sauté them until they become translucent.

Add 2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour to the skillet to create a small roux. Stir the flour into the mixture until is turns a light brown color and there are no lumps.

Pour in enough water to cover the roux, and stir until the mixture becomes smooth.

Add the 2 cans of diced tomatoes, including their juice, and the 2 jars of chili sauce. To ensure you get all the chili sauce. To ensure you get all the chili sauce from the jars, you can add a little water to each jar, shake them, and pour the contents into the skillet.

Stir the sauce and bring it to a simmer. Allow it to cook until the flavors meld together.

If desired, add crushed red pepper to taste. Skip this step if you prefer a milder dish.

Just before serving, add the peeled and deveined shrimp and the frozen chopped okra to the skillet at the same time. Cook until the shrimp are fully cooked through and the okra is thawed and still has a firm bite.