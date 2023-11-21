‘Leader’ of Nashville street racing group arrested again after allegedly causing $100K in damages

FILE PHOTO: Illegal street racing in Nashville
FILE PHOTO: Illegal street racing in Nashville(Metro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A known leader of a Nashville street racing group has been arrested again. This time, police are charging him with felony vandalism.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said 25-year-old Austin Scott, of Murfreesboro, was charged after allegedly facilitating an unsanctioned meetup earlier this year on AIrpark Center Drive East. Police allege this meetup caused $100,000 in damages.

Scott was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Rutherford County on an outstanding warrant after being identified as a suspected leader of the “Night Riderz.”

Previous Coverage:
Dozens take over Nashville intersection for illegal street racing, police say
‘Leader’ of Nashville street racing group arrested

He was previously arrested in August on 15 charges, including rioting, inciting a riot and reckless driving.

“The MNPD Traffic Division is committed to continuing its investigations into street racer groups that are causing damage and harm through their dangerous driving,” MNPD said.

