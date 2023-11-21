‘Leader’ of Nashville street racing group arrested again after allegedly causing $100K in damages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A known leader of a Nashville street racing group has been arrested again. This time, police are charging him with felony vandalism.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said 25-year-old Austin Scott, of Murfreesboro, was charged after allegedly facilitating an unsanctioned meetup earlier this year on AIrpark Center Drive East. Police allege this meetup caused $100,000 in damages.

Scott was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Rutherford County on an outstanding warrant after being identified as a suspected leader of the “Night Riderz.”

He was previously arrested in August on 15 charges, including rioting, inciting a riot and reckless driving.

“The MNPD Traffic Division is committed to continuing its investigations into street racer groups that are causing damage and harm through their dangerous driving,” MNPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.