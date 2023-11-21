How to get gift cards in exchange for old electronics at Costco, other retailers

Taking the hint from Netflix, Costco is cutting down on membership sharing.
Taking the hint from Netflix, Costco is cutting down on membership sharing.(Hyun Fumio)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Do you have an old iPod, MacBook or any other electronics? Well, if you’re looking to get some compensation for something that’s sitting in a closet collecting dust, Costco wants to give a helping hand.

Costco Wholesale is offering a trade-up program online. You can trade in your Apple devices and receive a Costco Shop Card.

“Get great value for your old devices. Your data is securely erased. Your old device gets a new life and reduces the global demand for conflict minerals,” the retailer explains.

All you have to do is go to Costco’s website, get an instant quote on your devices, get a box, ship it and then you’ll receive a Costco Shop Card.

How Costco Trade-Up Works
How Costco Trade-Up Works(Costco)

Similar programs can be found at other retailers including Target, Best Buy and Gamestop.

