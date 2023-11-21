First Alert Forecast: Travel weather improving as rain exits to the east

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thanksgiving Day weather looks outstanding for hosting and/or traveling.

TODAY & WEDNESDAY:

Rain will move off the Cumberland Plateau by mid-afternoon. An isolated spot of drizzle or a sprinkle will still be possible though once the steady rain moves out of your area. Clouds will linger this afternoon through tonight into Wednesday.

Some sunshine will return Wednesday afternoon from the west. Areas farthest west will have the sky clear first. The Cumberland Plateau may not enjoy a brighter sky until Thursday.

Temperatures this afternoon will hold in the 50s, gradually falling though.

Tonight looks chilly. Temperatures could be in the low 40s.

Tomorrow will be chilly all day. Highs will only span the low 50s. For travel, Wednesday looks outstanding.

A storm exiting the eastern seaboard will make for tricking travel Wednesday. The rest of the eastern 2/3 of the country looks great. (WSMV)

THANKSGIVING DAY:

Thanksgiving Day will begin sunny and cold, around freezing. Some patchy fog is likely though. Beware near bridges/overpasses as isolated patches of freezing fog will be possible.

A few clouds will move through Thursday afternoon with a high around 58.

BLACK FRIDAY:

Friday looks variably cloudy and pleasant, with the slightest shower chance southeast.

THIS WEEKEND & BEYOND:

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine this weekend, too. It’ll remain quite cool.

Rain chance is about 20% on Sunday and Monday.

Travel weather this weekend into early next week looks fantastic.

