First Alert Forecast: Rain moving out, colder air settles in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Cool and crisp days ahead. Thanksgiving Day weather looks outstanding for hosting and/or traveling.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH WEDNESDAY:

This evening some lingering areas of drizzle. Clouds will stick around through Wednesday.

Tonight looks chilly. Temperatures could be in the low 40s.

Some sunshine will return Wednesday afternoon from the west. Areas farthest west will have the sky clear first. The Cumberland Plateau may not enjoy a brighter sky until Thursday.

Tomorrow will be chilly all day. Highs will only span the low 50s. For travel, Wednesday looks outstanding.

Temperatures will stay below average in the near-term. (wsmv)

THANKSGIVING DAY:

Thanksgiving Day will begin sunny and cold, around freezing. Some patchy fog is likely though. Beware near bridges/overpasses as isolated patches of freezing fog will be possible.

A few clouds will move through Thursday afternoon with a high around 58.

BLACK FRIDAY:

Friday looks variably cloudy and pleasant, with the slightest shower chance southeast. The high will be in the upper 50s,

THIS WEEKEND:

This weekend expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. It’ll remain quite cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Rain chance is about 20% on Sunday.

Travel weather this weekend looks fantastic.

NEXT WEEK :

Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.