First Alert Forecast: Much quieter by Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heavier rain has moved out meaning calmer conditions are on tap for Thanksgiving

Although some drizzle and/or isolated showers can’t be ruled out for the rest of the day, the worst of the weather is over. It will be cooler and still breezy this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY & THANKSGIVING

Cooler conditions can be expected on Thanksgiving day. (WSMV)

Much calmer conditions are expected for Wednesday. Highs Wednesday afternoon will have a tough time even getting back near 50 with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows Wednesday night will be near freezing so we can expect a cold and frosty start to our Thanksgiving day.

Thanksgiving will be warmer with temperatures back in the upper 50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

LATE WEEK AND THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s Friday and a stray shower is possible, but most of us stay dry.

We’ll stay in the 50s on Saturday but there will be some sunshine in the afternoon. Clouds return on Sunday, along with an isolated shower and temperatures in the 50s again.

