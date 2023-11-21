Fire safety tips and best practices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many folks might be using their fireplace for the first time this fall. Make sure to use the following safety tips.

It’s that time of the year where temperatures are falling below average, and you might be looking for some extra warmth. When using your fireplace, there are several things to consider.

Fireplace safety should be exercised regularly. (wsmv)

One of the main things to consider is distance. You don’t want anything flammable in the direct path of heat put out by space heaters or a fireplace. Flammable objects should be at least three feet from the heat source.

Space heaters should be turned off when you’re not in the room. They should also only be plugged directly into an outlet, not into a power-strip or extension cord.

Your furry-friends and young children could benefit from this next tip. A metal or heat-tempered glass screen can keep them from getting too close to the fireplace. It can also help stop ash from flying into the living space.

Annual inspections of your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors can save your life. These are your best way to detect a fire before it’s too late. Fireplaces should also be inspected annually.

