Driving safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving travel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mechanics list some tips and tricks for drivers hitting the road ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

There are a few car safety tips mechanics said could save drivers from accidents and tragedies while driving for hours in wind and rain.

Thousands of people hit the road and travel all over the United States for Thanksgiving, but this year they may deal with bad road conditions.

“Take it easy, take it slow,” Midas mechanic Eduardo Alvarado said.

Alvarado said there’s a few things drivers need to check before taking off in heavy rain and wind.

“The biggest thing is to check the tread,” Alvarado said.

He explained that grooves on tires can save drivers from serious accidents, and here’s how they can check them.

“You can pick up a tread depth gauge at your nearest auto shop. They’re very simple to use. Anytime that you start seeing these wear bars that’s, DOT’s indicator that your tires are really warm down,” Alvarado said.

As for windshield wipers, Alvarado said they also have an indicating sign for replacements.

“Wipers are definitely another thing. If you start seeing them turn gray, or if you start seeing them screeching sometimes that a sign that they’re starting to go out. Go ahead and get them changed out, they’re usually like 15 or 20 bucks,” Alvarado said.

While people are driving on wet roads, Alvarado said they need to avoid one major thing.

“Don’t do any hard braking, period, whether it’s rain, dry and especially the snow. If you do , if you do a hard brake, you’re going to go and there’s no coming back from that,” Alvarado said.

Mechanics said drivers also need to get their tire pressure checked. You never want a flat, but especially in these conditions.

