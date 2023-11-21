Driver of stolen car killed after crashing into semi on I-40 in Nashville

Two guns, an AR-15 style rifle and a loaded semi-automatic pistol, was found inside the stolen car, police said.
A driver of a stolen vehicle was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Nashville.
A driver of a stolen vehicle was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Nashville.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver of a stolen Nissan Maxima was killed after crashing into a semi-truck on Interstate 40 in Nashville on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on I-40 West near Fesslers Lane, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The driver, who has yet to be identified, was speeding in the stolen Nissan while it rained at about 1 a.m., police said. It passed a semi on the left before losing control and crossing all four lanes of I-40.

The car then drifted back to the left and drove under the trailer of the semi and became trapped under the tires, according to police.

The driver died on the scene, police said, and the semi driver was uninjured.

Two guns, an AR-15 style rifle and a loaded semi-automatic pistol with a 50-round drum magazine, were recovered from the Maxima, according to MNPD.

The car was stolen in Murfreesboro on Nov. 9.

