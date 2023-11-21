Delays expected at BNA, on the roads with Thanksgiving week storms hitting Middle Tennessee

A wind advisory is in place for Monday night into Tuesday morning as millions of people prepare to travel for Thanksgiving.
The FAA said storms hitting Middle Tennessee will cause major delays on Monday night and...
The FAA said storms hitting Middle Tennessee will cause major delays on Monday night and Tuesday morning.(WSMV)
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The FAA estimates 2.6 million people are flying across the country every day this Thanksgiving week.

A storm system is expected to impact several hubs and cause major delays.

A wind advisory is in place for Middle Tennessee Monday night into Tuesday morning, with gusts reaching 50 mph.

Mallori Rush spent Monday waiting at BNA, trying to get back to Atlanta with her friend. She said she’s nervous she might have to spend the night at the airport if their flight is delayed and has even looked up what it would cost to get an Uber back home.

“We are a little nervous because we have a wind advisory and some weather coming, so we might get stuck at the airport,” Rush said. “I am just praying that the weather will kind of hold off, or it will cool down so we can get back to Atlanta.”

Other passengers, like Rachel Hicklen, got to the airport more than two hours before their planes were scheduled to take off. Her family dealt with a travel nightmare with canceled flights last Christmas, and she was looking to avoid similar issues with her flight this year to Houston.

“Really a little leery of something like that happening, but I think it is going to be ok,” Hicklen said. “Crowds look better.”

“We are going to see family, so it’s good,” Hicklen continued. “Definitely trying to fly in off times is preferable. I’ve flown on Thanksgiving Day quite a few times, and that is usually pretty nice.”

Outside the terminal, cars lined up to drop people off while people waited their turn inside to check bags and go through security.

Kipper Worthington is heading to the airport on Tuesday night. He drove from Nashville to Charleston last Thanksgiving, but it took almost 16 hours each way, so he decided to take his chances in the air this time.

AAA expects 1.2 million Tennesseans to take a road trip of 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving. That’s a 2.3% increase from last year with much lower gas prices.

David Abdo spent Monday getting gas and loading up his car before hitting the road to spend the holiday with family in Minnesota.

“You just sort of take it as it comes,” Abdo said. “Especially with the kid. If you have enough activities and a couple sandwiches, we are alright.”

AAA said you should check your tires and windshield wipers before driving longer distances in bad weather. With these storms moving across the country, drivers like David will be slowing down.

Wednesday afternoon is the busiest time to drive, AAA said.

BNA expects its highest passenger volume on Wednesday morning and Sunday evening.

