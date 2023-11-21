Deadly crash shuts down portion of I-40 West in Nashville
Cameras captured a jackknifed tractor trailer on the interstate.
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:51 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved in a fatal crash early Tuesday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The crash happened on I-40 West at Hermitage Avenue.
