3 convicted after kidnapping, murdering 2 in murder-for-hire scheme in Nashville

A fourth person, 49-year-old Gilad Peled, pled guilty to the same charges and testified at trial.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three men were convicted for kidnapping and murdering two people in a murder-for-hire scheme in Nashville back in 2020, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

In a release, the office said Erik Maund, 48, and Bryon Brockway, 48, both of Austin, Texas and Adam Carey, 32, of Richlands, North Carolina were convicted of murder-for-hire with death following a jury trial. Brockway and Carey were also convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping with death.

“According to evidence admitted at the trial, Maund had previously had an extramarital affair with Holly Williams of Nashville. In March of 2020, William Lanway, also of Nashville, attempted to extort Maund about his affair with Williams. At that time Maund was an executive for his family’s automobile dealerships in Austin, Texas,” U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis said.

Maund hired Peled to respond to the extortion attempt, who then hired Brockway and Carey to go to Nashville to investigate Lanway and Williams. Peled testified that when Lanway’s efforts to extort Maund persisted, Maund agreed to pay Brockway and Carey $100,000 each to murder Lanway and Williams.

“The evidence showed that Maund wired Peled, who acted as the middleman for the scheme, $150,000 on March 12, 2020, the day the murders occurred,” Leventis said.

“On the same day, Brockway and Carey kidnapped Williams and Lanway from outside of Williams’ apartment complex in West Nashville and drove them to a nearby construction site where they were murdered. The victims’ bodies were found on the morning of March 13, 2020 inside Williams’ vehicle. Over the course of the next year, Maund wired Peled an additional $900,000 as payment for the scheme and Peled withdrew cash to pay Brockway and Carey for their roles,” the United States Attorney’s Office said.

