2 in critical condition after house explosion in Tennessee, TBI investigating
The home reportedly suffered extensive damage.
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition after a home exploded in Maury County on Tuesday morning, according to the Maury County Fire Department.
A home in the 8600 block of Dry Creek Road in Mt. Pleasant exploded at about 8 a.m.
The fire department believes this explosion could be caused by a propane leak — however, nothing official has been released yet. Two people were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Previous Coverage:
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Maury County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the explosion. The home reportedly suffered extensive damage.
WSMV4 is sending a crew to the scene to find out more.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.