2 in critical condition after house explosion in Tennessee, TBI investigating

MOUNT PLEASANT, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition after a home exploded in Maury County on Tuesday morning, according to the Maury County Fire Department.

A home in the 8600 block of Dry Creek Road in Mt. Pleasant exploded at about 8 a.m.

The fire department believes this explosion could be caused by a propane leak — however, nothing official has been released yet. Two people were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Maury County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the explosion. The home reportedly suffered extensive damage.

