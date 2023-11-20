Wingstop employee beat with pole during robbery, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A known violent criminal in Nashville is back in jail after police say he beat a Wingstop employee with a pole during a robbery.

Antonio Jefferson, 33, is charged with aggravated robbery with a weapon. On Nov. 3, the Metro Nashville Police Department said Jefferson, with his intermittent girlfriend, entered the back door of Wingstop on Hamilton Crossing in Antioch. They were wearing clothing to conceal their identity, MNPD said.

Jefferson hit one of the employees in the head with a 4-foot metal pole, according to police.

“Surveillance cameras inside the business show a vicious assault perpetrated against the victim, who is in her 50s,” Jefferson’s arrest reports said, adding the employee refused to open the safe as she pleaded for her life.

The suspects later stole the victim’s wallet and ran away to a nearby condo, telling the victim they knew where she lived and would “shoot her later,” according to the report.

Investigators identified Jefferson from surveillance video. Police said he was known to police due to his 36 previous arrests in Nashville for charges ranging from murder, rape and burglary. Jefferson’s girlfriend’s mother was the Wingstop manager at the time of the burglary and is currently under investigation for embezzlement at that location, police said.

Jefferson is being held on a $136,000 bond. Court records show Jefferson’s accomplice has not yet been arrested for her alleged involvement in the robbery.

