Wingstop employee beat with pole during robbery, police say

One of the suspects beat the employee with a 4-foot pole, police said.
FILE
FILE(PRNewswire)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A known violent criminal in Nashville is back in jail after police say he beat a Wingstop employee with a pole during a robbery.

Antonio Jefferson, 33, is charged with aggravated robbery with a weapon. On Nov. 3, the Metro Nashville Police Department said Jefferson, with his intermittent girlfriend, entered the back door of Wingstop on Hamilton Crossing in Antioch. They were wearing clothing to conceal their identity, MNPD said.

Jefferson hit one of the employees in the head with a 4-foot metal pole, according to police.

“Surveillance cameras inside the business show a vicious assault perpetrated against the victim, who is in her 50s,” Jefferson’s arrest reports said, adding the employee refused to open the safe as she pleaded for her life.

The suspects later stole the victim’s wallet and ran away to a nearby condo, telling the victim they knew where she lived and would “shoot her later,” according to the report.

Investigators identified Jefferson from surveillance video. Police said he was known to police due to his 36 previous arrests in Nashville for charges ranging from murder, rape and burglary. Jefferson’s girlfriend’s mother was the Wingstop manager at the time of the burglary and is currently under investigation for embezzlement at that location, police said.

Jefferson is being held on a $136,000 bond. Court records show Jefferson’s accomplice has not yet been arrested for her alleged involvement in the robbery.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
FILE: A security guard walks down Main Street in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, March 25, 2011. (AP...
Security company admits to not licensing 300 private security guards in Tennessee
Heavy rain will impact travel Monday night and early Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain to impact holiday travel
Teen shot, killed in Hermitage apartment bedroom
1 dead, 1 injured in Hermitage apartment shooting
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

Search underway for missing Lebanon woman
Missing Lebanon woman may be headed to Florida: ‘No indication of foul play’
Arrests made after abuse allegations at Lebanon daycare
Arrests made after abuse allegations at Lebanon daycare
Garth Brooks speaks from his new venue on Broadway in Nashville.
Garth Brooks unveils new bar on Broadway
A fire burns near Fairview, TN.
Crews battle 100-acre brush fire in Williamson County