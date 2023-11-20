Victim identified in deadly crash that shut down Bell Road in Antioch

Police said the driver lost control of her car, hit a curb, drove over a sidewalk and ended up in oncoming traffic.
Two vehicles crashed and two people were transported with injuries.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash that left one woman dead.

According to officers at the scene, two vehicles crashed just before midnight on Sunday on Bell Road near Harris Hills Lane, and two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police said Deborah Oladele, 23, was driving west on Bell Road when she lost control of her car, hit a curb and drove over the sidewalk. She overcorrected, according to police, and ended up in the wrong lane of traffic, where another driver hit her vehicle.

Police said Oladele was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died.

MNPD shut down Bell Road in both directions from Brookview Estates Drive and Harris Hills Lane for the investigation until around 5:45 a.m. Monday.

Toxicology testing will be conducted to determine whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

