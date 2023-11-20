Suspects in recent crime spree of stealing home appliances arrested, 2 more at large

(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 120 warrants were issued for a string of appliance thefts from recently constructed homes throughout the Nashville area, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Three people have been arrested and two more remain at large after MNPD recovered nearly 50 stolen appliances from two locations.

Police recovered 25 appliances including oven ranges, washers and dryers after officers searched a storage unit on Millwood Drive last Wednesday. The owners of the unit, 37-year-old Hany Sharobim and 34-year-old Magy Ramzy, both of Old Hickory, were arrested and charged with five counts of theft.

More appliances (23) were recovered from a home on Oaklawn Court in Mt. Juliet on Thursday.

Police said all of the stolen property that was recovered has been returned to the victims.

A Murfreesboro teen, Amarea Chism, was arrested Friday and charged for an unrelated theft that morning. He’s now expected to face 33 burglary and theft-related warrants (mostly felonies, police said) after at least five incidents where appliances were taken.

The other two suspects, Michiah Chism, 20, of Antioch, and Elmer Vargas, 21, of Nashville, each face 42 charges.

