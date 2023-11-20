Rookie lawmaker outlines plan to eliminate grocery tax

Rep. Aftyn Behn will discuss her proposal with the community on Monday morning in the Gulch.
Groceries in the Volunteer State come with a 4% tax, which is one of the highest in the nation.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One state representative is working to say goodbye to the grocery tax in Tennessee.

Tennessee is one of 13 states with a grocery tax and Tennesseans are expected to spend nearly 7% more in shopping for Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Representative Aftyn Behn is proposing a law that would eliminate this grocery tax and replace it with taxes on corporations.

Rep. Behn spoke about her plan earlier this month.

“I’m calling on corporations to pay their fair share of taxes in order to abolish the grocery tax,” she proclaimed. “I would challenge the Republicans across the aisle to join me in fighting to abolish it because it hurts their working-class families as well.”

Rep. Behn will outline her proposal at The Turnip Truck in the Gulch on Monday at 1 p.m.

