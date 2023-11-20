Remembering Rosalynn Carter’s contributions to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter passed away at age 96 on Sunday afternoon.

According to Habitat for Humanity of Nashville, she was one of their greatest supporters.

“The 2019 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project (CWP) held in Nashville was the last CWP the Carters attended,” said Habitat for Humanity of Nashville in a release.

Their work in Nashville supported 58 local families.

“We are saddened by the news of the passing of First Lady Rosalynn Carter. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville was honored to host the last Carter Work Project that Jimmy and Rosalynn attended in 2019. We enjoyed getting to know she and President Carter during that time. She showed us that the simplest things, like picking up a hammer to make another’s life better, is something that we can all do, no matter our age.”

The Carters first volunteered with Habitat in 1984 when they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on a building site in Chicago. Since then, they’ve camped out with volunteers in locations around the world. They’ve also done several interviews and appearances.

In all, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter hosted 37 CWPs. Their last project in Nashville helped thousands get roofs over their heads.

