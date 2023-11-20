Red Flag Warning prompts National Park to close

Winds will grow stronger this afternoon and overnight with sustained winds at 40 mph and hurricane-force gusts.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains National Park(WVLT)
By David Sikes
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the National Park Service have decided to close The Great Smoky Mountains National Park in advance of severe weather, dangerously high winds, and a red flag warning Monday.

Officials announced that Great Smoky Mountains National Park will close Elkmont and Cades Cove campgrounds, and most park roads to protect visitors, employees and park resources. The national park said that the closures at the two campgrounds affected alose 150 campsites that were occupied.

“Employee and visitor safety is our only priority,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “We understand these closures are an inconvenience, but we are trying to eliminate as much risk as possible during this dangerous weather event.”

Emily Davis with GSMNP said that the campground closures go into effect immediately, and park rangers will notify campers already in the campgrounds of the closure.

Officials said that park rangers will start closing roads by early afternoon Monday and encourage visitors currently in the park to leave as soon as possible. Newfound Gap Road Highway 441 from Sugarlands Visitor Center to Smokemont Campground will close around 1:00 P.M.

The following roads are already closed or will close later this afternoon:

  • Clingmans Dome Road.
  • Cherokee Orchard Road and Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail.
  • Foothills Parkway between Walland and Wears Valley.
  • Little River Road between the Townsend Wye to Sugarlands Visitor Center.
  • Laurel Creek Road and Cades Cove Loop Road.
  • Cataloochee Road.
  • Lakeview Drive.

Davis said that the Gatlinburg Bypass, Foothills Parkway West (from Look Rock to Highway 129), and other park roads will remain open as long as safely possible and the Spur will remain open as long as safe vehicle passage exists.

Winds will grow stronger this afternoon and overnight with sustained winds at 40 mph and hurricane-force gusts. A red flag warning is in effect for the Smokies, which means very low humidity and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

A burn ban is currently in place in the national park, which prohibits all campfires and charcoal use until further notice.

Officials said that Campgrounds, facilities, and roads will remain closed until the high wind and red flag warnings have expired and park rangers can assess roads and facilities. The National Park Service will issue an afternoon update on Tuesday, November 21 on the status of campgrounds and roads in the park.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
FILE: A security guard walks down Main Street in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, March 25, 2011. (AP...
Security company admits to not licensing 300 private security guards in Tennessee
Attempted break-in caught on camera
Family scares off masked intruders after attempted break-in caught on camera
Heavy rain will impact travel Monday night and early Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain to impact holiday travel
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Dozens take over Nashville intersection for illegal street racing, police say

Latest News

Heavy rain moves in through the evening commute and lasts overnight.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy downpours & gusty winds
Deadliest year of pedestrian crashes in Nashville
AAA survey reveals dangers pedestrians face on Tennessee roads
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that pedestrian fatalities reached a...
Pedestrian deaths rise across Tennessee
Propone leak likely caused house explosion in Maury County, officials say
Propane leak likely caused house explosion in Maury County, officials say