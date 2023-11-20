Propane leak likely caused house explosion in Maury County, officials say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Maury County home was damaged after an explosion Sunday night that was likely caused by a propane leak, according to the fire department.

Fire crews responded to calls of an explosion with no fire at a home on Trousdale Lane. Units arrived to find drywall damage on all three levels of the house.

MCFD believes a propane leak during a remodel is the likely cause of the explosion.

“What the homeowner did exactly right: upon discovering the smell he turned off the propane at the tank, opened a garage door, front door, and two windows. These actions prevented a much bigger event from occurring in allowing the pressure to escape through the openings,” MCFD said.

