Propane leak likely caused house explosion in Maury County, officials say

“What the homeowner did exactly right: upon discovering the smell he turned off the propane at the tank, opened a garage door, front door, and two windows.”
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Maury County home was damaged after an explosion Sunday night that was likely caused by a propane leak, according to the fire department.

Fire crews responded to calls of an explosion with no fire at a home on Trousdale Lane. Units arrived to find drywall damage on all three levels of the house.

MCFD believes a propane leak during a remodel is the likely cause of the explosion.

“What the homeowner did exactly right: upon discovering the smell he turned off the propane at the tank, opened a garage door, front door, and two windows. These actions prevented a much bigger event from occurring in allowing the pressure to escape through the openings,” MCFD said.

House explosion At 9:21PM last night units responded to a reported explosion with no fire on Trousdale Ln. Units...

Posted by Maury County Fire Department on Monday, November 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
FILE: A security guard walks down Main Street in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, March 25, 2011. (AP...
Security company admits to not licensing 300 private security guards in Tennessee
Attempted break-in caught on camera
Family scares off masked intruders after attempted break-in caught on camera
Heavy rain will impact travel Monday night and early Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain to impact holiday travel
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Dozens take over Nashville intersection for illegal street racing, police say

Latest News

Fire officials respond to explosion
Heavy rain moves in through the evening commute and lasts overnight.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy downpours & gusty winds
Deadliest year of pedestrian crashes in Nashville
AAA survey reveals dangers pedestrians face on Tennessee roads
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that pedestrian fatalities reached a...
Pedestrian deaths rise across Tennessee
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Red Flag Warning prompts National Park to close