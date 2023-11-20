Mt. Juliet High School student, band directors headed to the Big Apple for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

MT. JULIET Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee student and two band directors are off to the Big Apple to perform in one of Thanksgiving’s most iconic and traditional annual events.

Wilson County Schools’ Public Information Officer Bart Barker created a video highlighting the upcoming event and the group from Mt. Juliet High School headed to New York.

Ellie Grossman, a junior at Mt. Juliet High School and a Band of Gold member, will be marching in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Grossman was chosen through an application process, according to the school.

“I didn’t think I was going to make it at all,” Grossman said. “I had no intention of actually making it, so whenever I found out, I was like really surprised. I was shocked.”

Grossman will play the flute alongside other band members selected from across the country in Macy’s Great American Marching Band.

Tony Cox, band director for Mt. Juliet High School, and Sherie Grossman, assistant band director and Ellie’s mother, will also participate in the parade.

“We’re really excited to go together,” Sherie said about her and her daughter being selected.

Grossman will play the clarinet, and Cox will be on the cymbals. They are two of an estimated 400 band directors who will be a part of the event.

